Hire Up! A Live Video Q&A Session Connecting Companies with Candidates
During each 30-minute session recruiters will explain what jobs they have available and what they’re looking for in an applicant. You can ask questions or just listen in. Attend one session or all — for free!
Considering a new career path? Want to get back into the field you love? It’s time to explore your options from a safe social distance.
Meet the Companies
Darn Tough Vermont® is an American manufacturer of premium, all weather outdoor and lifestyle socks, all of which carry the industry’s original unconditional lifetime guarantee. Our product is distinguished from industry competitors by 100 percent USA manufacturing, exceptional comfort, durability and fit. Headquartered in Northfield, Vermont, and a location in Waterbury, Vermont, our mission is to be the leader in the branded, premium performance sock market. Our strong family-orientation coupled with our core values of being tough, independent and respectful, while being authentic make us a great place to work. We promote openness, honesty, and respect through teamwork and effective leadership. We provide all of the necessary training, tools, and support to ensure we embody a proud, productive workforce committed to continuous improvement. We have yet to produce our best sock!
Wednesday, March 31 at 10 a.m.
We are a full-service mechanical systems provider from sales, service, estimating, engineering design, prefabrication and installation, we provide every facet of HVAC services. We recognize that mechanical systems work behind the scenes continuously to keep us productive, efficient, healthy, comfortable, and safe, in the buildings we work and live in every day. That is why our trademark is “It’s what’s inside that counts”.
Vermont Mechanical focuses on large-scale, innovative commercial projects in the healthcare, hospitality and education industries. Our employees work collaboratively to design, build and install our products. With over 30 years of mechanical-systems knowledge and experience, our trades personnel, engineers and technicians continue to provide innovative solutions to meet our customers’ needs for better building environments and processes.
Our modern piping and metal fabrication facility houses the latest in material and systems fabrication equipment allowing us to manufacture HVAC and plumbing system components in an environmentally controlled building. The systems are then shipped to job sites as complete assemblies, minimizing field installations and greatly improving the ability to meet construction schedules. All this is made possible through the utilization of the latest in Revit and SysQue engineering software.
Wednesday, March 31 at noon
The mission of the Winooski Police Department is to provide our community and visitors with the highest quality of law enforcement services. WPD recognizes our members as our most valuable resource and strives to maintain the quality of public service through committed leadership, supervisory direction, career development, succession planning, and training.
Wednesday, March 31 at 2 p.m.
Champlain Community Services (CCS) is a dynamic and growing developmental services and health care provider, recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in Vermont” each of the past two years. Our mission is to provide essential supports to people with intellectual disabilities and autism, building a community where everyone participates and everyone belongs.
CCS emphasizes self-determination and employee and consumer satisfaction. We believe communities and organizations that recognize and value all of their members and resources are the healthiest and most productive.
At CCS, employees find a positive work culture, excellent training and support, opportunities for personal development and professional advancement, as well as a strong benefits package, including:
- Paid Time Off and Paid Holidays
- Comprehensive (& affordable!) Health Insurance Package
- Retirement Benefits
Why not have a job you love? Join our dedicated team and together we’ll build a community where everyone participates and belongs. Management and direct service positions available.
Wednesday, July 1 at 1:30 p.m.
We have been manufacturing and selling professional grade outdoor power equipment since 1985. From our earliest days, headquartered in a Vermont log cabin, we have been dedicated to creating equipment of enduring quality and uncompromising performance.
Today DR Power Equipment is a Generac Power Systems company, and we offer an extensive line of gas- and battery-powered equipment that is available factory-direct or through our growing family of retail partners.
Everyone at DR can make a direct and meaningful impact on the company and its success. We give our employees the chance to apply their skills, knowledge, and initiative to get things done. We value pride of ownership of one’s job, agility, and community.
Wednesday, November 11 at 3 p.m.
Join Community Health Centers of Burlington (CHCB), where we strive for and work toward our mission to provide health care to all people, regardless of their life circumstances.
CHCB provides an excellent benefits package to eligible employees including medical insurance, dental insurance, group term life insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance, health care reimbursement accounts, dependent care reimbursement accounts, a 401k retirement savings plan, paid time off, paid holidays, an Employee Assistance Program, and funds for continuing education/professional development.
Our benefits, combined with a positive, mission-minded staff, make CHCB a great place to work!
Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m.
We’re a company of gardeners using our business as a force for good and helping people everywhere grow their best! We’re America’s leading web-based gardening company based in Burlington, Vermont! We are a 100% employee-owned company and an award-winning and nationally recognized socially responsible business. We work hard AND offer a fun place to work including BBQs, staff parties, employee garden plots and much more! We also offer strong cultural values, competitive wages and outstanding benefits!
At Gardener’s Supply, we manufacture innovative gardening products; offer a huge array of products online; and currently have 4 retail stores in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. We believe in an organic-first approach, that is kind to the earth and every living thing on it.
We offer:
- Full benefits package
- Generous vacation policy
- Competitive pay
- Huge discount on product
- Own shares of the company
Wednesday, September 30, 1:30 p.m.
Join the team that’s moving the world forward. What makes GLOBALFOUNDRIES different? Our advanced operational and technology capabilities are made available through a global manufacturing network, anchored by facilities in Singapore, Dresden (Germany), Burlington (Vermont) as well as East Fishkill and Malta (New York).
At GLOBALFOUNDRIES, we make things that matter — from the solutions that enable the way we live today, to the technologies that drive what’s possible for tomorrow.
Our people bring this power to life. A diverse and global team representing the best in the industry, we are united by our dedication to excellence and our desire to improve and empower the world.
GF offers a competitive benefits package and health benefits start on day one of employment.
Wednesday, November 11 at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1 at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m.
The Hannaford brothers began selling produce in Portland, Maine, in 1883, but it took a lot more than fresh tomatoes and apples to grow their business. The brothers looked at their customers and understood what they cared about most – family, community, quality, value – and built the business accordingly, with core values that still show us the way. Today, we live those values in more than 180 stores and with 26,000 associates, our roots still firmly planted in the Northeast.”
Turns out a wonderful place to shop can be a wonderful place to work. Our associates are amazing and talented people, and no two are exactly alike, so we give them the tools they need to grow their careers and live balanced lives. Wherever your career takes you, you’ll find opportunities at every turn. Here, you can learn and grow, while always bringing your full self to work. We can’t wait to meet you to see if you can be a part of our growing team!
Wednesday, November 11, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 30, 4:30 p.m.
Harbor Village Senior Communities offer independent and residential care senior living apartments with a friendly, caring and home-like environment. Conveniently located just off Shelburne Rd. in South Burlington, Harbor Village is comprised Harborview, Allen Harbor and South Harbor communities. Harbor Village is focused on the comfort and well-being of our residents. We diligently strive to create a strong, closely-knit community with a broad range of services and amenities to support and enhance the lives of our residents who are either receiving care in our Level 3 residential care apartments or as a part of our independent living community
Wednesday, July 15 at noon
Enhancing the lives of aging adults and their families. Make a world of difference right down the street. Join the Home Instead CAREGivers and do meaningful work in your area. Work flexible hours to fit your busy life. Must be able to work a minimum of 12 hours per week. No experience necessary! Looking for CAREGivers in Stowe and surrounding Burlington area.
Wednesday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m.
We inspire our customers to think big when exploring new opportunities in 3D tracking technology. We encourage our employees to do the same with their career at NDI. Much like GPS navigation for your car, our tracking technology shows where an object is in 3D space, and where it needs to go next. Since 1981 we’ve helped our customers use this tracking technology to benefit society in extraordinary and everyday ways: from OEM surgical navigation systems to automotive assembly testing; biomechanics research to virtual reality simulators, and so much more. You experience the benefits of 3D tracking technology almost every day without realizing it. Join the team that brings it to life.
Wednesday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.
At Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, we’re enhancing lives today and strengthening our communities for tomorrow. We provide high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services to the tens of thousands of people who call Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom home and the many who enjoy our scenic, historic, and recreation opportunities year-round.
Our robust rural health system includes a 25-bed independent critical access hospital, multiple primary care clinics, specialty and surgical services, rehabilitation services, recently renovated birth center, and a 24-hour, physician-staffed emergency department. NVRH is proud to offer competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, including low cost insurance, student loan repayment, relocation assistance, free gym memberships, low cost prescriptions, and more.
Wednesday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Revision is relentlessly dedicated to protect vision by developing and delivering purpose-built eye protection for military and tactical use worldwide. We utilize robust design and development expertise and experience combined with significant investment in efficient high-volume manufacturing and vertical integration to drive a fundamental and powerful objective: delivering protective eyewear solutions that save lives. We’re all driving towards the same goal — united, impassioned and dedicated. Every decision and investment is made with the sole purpose of furthering the eyewear business, innovation and technology.
This is your opportunity to build more than just a career. It’s your chance to help us develop incredibly innovative, life-saving soldier equipment. This is about work that matters on a whole different scale: the products we create are used in critical military and tactical missions across the globe. With almost 150 people working across design, manufacturing, sales, testing, research and administration, we’re able to create integrated solutions that genuinely challenge perceptions about what’s possible. So if you want a career that you can be truly proud of, this is where you belong!
Wednesday, November 11, noon
Silver Maple Construction specializes in high-end home building, exquisite renovations, and custom cabinetry with an emphasis on seamlessly integrating form and function throughout each project. As Vermont builders with years of experience, we strive to create spaces that incorporate the values of our company including flawless design, exacting creation, and unparalleled customer service.
Wednesday, July 1 at noon
The University of Vermont Medical Center is an academic medical center and Level I trauma center providing care to nearly 1 million residents in Vermont and northern New York. The University of Vermont Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality of care for patients throughout the Burlington, Vermont region. We care for people every day by helping them in their time of need, offering compassion and providing cutting-edge, research-based therapies. We are dedicated to outstanding service and putting our patients first.
Wednesday, June 24 at 1 p.m.
Yes, we’re a 116-year-old organization, but that doesn’t mean we’re behind the times. By embracing technology and evidence-based practices, including the expansion of telehealth/eHealth services, we are serving people in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties in ways we never could have imagined before. And that’s important because we can serve people where they feel safest — in their very own homes.
Research indicates receiving health care in the familiar and comfortable environment of home promotes more rapid healing. Given rising costs, providing care at home not only meets patient and family preferences, it’s also a more cost-effective method of care.
Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m.
Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, is a Combat Distribution Company for the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). We are tasked to provide transportation and supply support. We are the only IBCT in the Army with a Mountain designator. Jobs include; automated logisticians, heavy and light vehicle operators, supply, ammunition, fuel and water treatment.
Wednesday, November 11, 4:30 p.m.
Bravo Company (FMC) Field Maintenance Company: 186 Brigade Support Battalion is a National Guard Maintenance Company located in Colchester Vermont, which includes 85 personnel with a mission of providing field maintenance to the 86 Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state of Vermont. Field maintenance includes automotive repair, production control, electronics repair, ground support (generator repair), armament repair, mission system repair, recovery operations, and allied trades (metal fabrication).
Wednesday, September 30, noon
Company C (MEDICAL) 186 Brigade Support Battalion (Mountain) is a National Guard Medical Company located in Winooski, VT which composes of over 80 personnel and is responsible for providing medical support to the Vermont National Guard and the State of Vermont. C/186 is a Role II Army Medical Unit which includes combat medics, biomedical equipment specialist, dental, physical therapy, medical logistics, radiology, pharmacy, preventive medicine, and behavioral health support.
Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m.
Wake Robin, Vermont’s first life plan community, is seeking health care and hospitality professionals to join our incredible team! The mutual respect among staff at Wake Robin, and between residents and staff, is the foundation of our success as a Life Care Community. Staff share a belief in the dignity and worth of each individual, and in every aspect of community life. As employees, we do more than just work here — we uphold Wake Robin’s commitment to these values.
Staff members work together with humor and an appreciation for diversity. For many, the biggest benefit of working here is coming to know Wake Robin’s residents and meeting their needs. Other important benefits include:
- Medical/dental/vision insurance
- Short- and long-term disability insurance
- Life insurance
- Flexible spending plan
- 403b retirement plan
- Paid time off
- The use of community facilities, such as hiking trails, library, aquatic and fitness center, and the Garden Cafe.
Wake Robin has recently expanded and we are looking for health care staff to join us. If you are an LNA, RN, or LPN and you would like to learn more about our community please reach out and we can talk more!
Wednesday, June 24 at noon
